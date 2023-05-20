Journalist Jeff Grubb, known for his large amount of tip-offs, believes that Star Wars: KOTOR Remakei.e. the remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic by Bioware, dating back to 2003, will never be released.

Grubb made his prediction on the latest episode of the Game Mess podcast, after being asked if the KOTOR remake will come before or after Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time.

According to Grubb, despite being in a very difficult situation, the remake of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time will come out sooner or later, while that of KOTOR risks complete cancellation. Hers is obviously a prediction, but considering the latest rumors about the game, which speak of major problems for the development, she may not be too far from the truth.

It must be said that for now the project remains officially in development for PCs and PS5 and that, therefore, we must wait for official confirmation before giving him up for dead. The only certainty is that for now the publication is far away, even though the game has been entrusted to the expert hands of Saber Interactive. Hard to say if it can make it to 2024, the release year initially set.