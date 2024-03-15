With the announcement of the start of the procedures for the sale by Saber Interactivethe question of remains pending Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remakea title that was supposed to be in development by the team but of which nothing more was heard, with Embracer finally mentioning the game in the last few hours, suggesting that it was not cancelledbut what the wait will probably be very long.

In fact, Star Wars: KOTOR is not explicitly included in the plans announced by Saber Interactive regarding the games in development that will remain in development even after the change of ownership of the team, namely Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, John Carpenter's Toxic Commando and Jurassic Park: Survival.

However, the studio should also be working on the long-awaited remake of the Star Wars game, after the handover from Aspyr to Saber and, in fact, there is a detail that may suggest that it is still being worked on by the same studio team: among the games in development there is in fact a “triple A title based on a high profile license”, a description that could fit with KOTOR, which therefore could have remained among Saber's projects after the 500 million sale.