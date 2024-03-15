With the announcement of the start of the procedures for the sale by Saber Interactivethe question of remains pending Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remakea title that was supposed to be in development by the team but of which nothing more was heard, with Embracer finally mentioning the game in the last few hours, suggesting that it was not cancelledbut what the wait will probably be very long.
In fact, Star Wars: KOTOR is not explicitly included in the plans announced by Saber Interactive regarding the games in development that will remain in development even after the change of ownership of the team, namely Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, John Carpenter's Toxic Commando and Jurassic Park: Survival.
However, the studio should also be working on the long-awaited remake of the Star Wars game, after the handover from Aspyr to Saber and, in fact, there is a detail that may suggest that it is still being worked on by the same studio team: among the games in development there is in fact a “triple A title based on a high profile license”, a description that could fit with KOTOR, which therefore could have remained among Saber's projects after the 500 million sale.
What will happen to Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic?
The well-known journalist Jason Schreier is also of the same opinion, who has followed the issues relating to the title for a long time and seems rather sure of the fact that he has “stayed with Saber”, although there is not yet the slightest idea about the health of the project.
What happened to Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, then? Embracer CEO Lars Wingefors clearly reported that the game it is not expected for the next 12 months: “No, I think that type of game requires deep love and respect, so even without going into detail, I think it still takes some time before launch,” the head of the conglomerate simply said.
However, to a subsequent confirmation question about whether the game is still in development at Saber, he did not want to respond, hiding behind a “no comment”, so there is no precise information on the matter at the moment.
#Star #Wars #KOTOR #Remake #Embracer #speaks #it39s #development #long #wait
Leave a Reply