Developer Aspyr Media has claimed the free cut content DLC it planned to release for Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2 on Switch was canceled after objections from a “third-party”.

That’s according to Axios, which reports Aspyr made the claim as part of an ongoing lawsuit relating to the DLC’s failure to release, which was filed by a Malachi Mickelonis earlier this year. Mickelonis argues Aspyr and publisher Saber Interactive violated California consumer law by canceling the DLC, and intentionally deceived purchasers “in order to artificially raise sales revenues…based on qualities and features that the game simply did not possess.”

Aspyr announced it was canceling Knights of the Old Republic 2’s Restored Content DLC for Switch – which was to have been based on a popular PC fan mod built from unused story content found in the original game’s code – back in June, but did not offer an explanation at the time. Now, however, court documents reviewed by Axios quote Aspyr co-CEO Ted Saloch as saying the company “believed it would be able to release the content, but a third party objected and Aspyr was unable to do so.”

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2: The Sith Lords – Switch trailer.

No further details on this mysterious third party are shared in the court filing and it remains unclear if the objection was made by Star Wars IP holder Disney or someone else.

Aspyr is currently attempting to convince the court to toss out Mickelonis’ class-action lawsuit, and a hearing is due to take place later this month. The developer previously offered all KOTOR 2 Switch owners a “complimentary” key for another Star Wars game as compensation for the DLC’s cancellation, and Aspyr’s court filing note Mickelonis’ took advantage of the offer, requesting and receiving a code, despite his lawsuit.

In other Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic news, the fate of the original game’s long-awaited remake – which was officially announced by Aspyr and Sony back in 2021 – is still unclear following last year’s reports it was “in serious trouble” and “delayed indefinitely.” Lars Wingefors, boss of Aspyr parent company Embracer Group, refused to shed light on the remake’s status when asked earlier this week, merely stating, “I notice that anything I say to this becomes a headline, so that is my only comment.”