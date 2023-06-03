Star Wars KOTOR 2 will not receive the expected Restored Content DLC for free with i cut content from the original, promised by Aspyr but then officially deleted from the team, which now delivers compensation to players who were waiting for him.

As reported in the message visible below, Aspyr Media has decided to conclude work on the DLC Restored Content project, which aimed to re-enter for free some contents that had been initially foreseen in the development of the game but were then cut due to lack of time in the conclusion of the development.

This DLC with the cut contents was therefore canceled by Aspyr, a team that however tries to “make peace” with users by offering some compensation. In particular, it is possible to obtain, in exchange, a key for the digital download of one of the following titles:

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II – The Sith Lords on Steam

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic on Nintendo Switch

Star Wars The Force Unleashed on Nintendo Switch

Star Wars: Republic Commandos on Nintendo Switch

Star Wars Episode I Racer on Nintendo Switch

Star Wars: Jedi Knight Jedi Academy on Nintendo Switch

Star Wars: Jedi Knight II Jedi Outcast on Nintendo Switch

In order to access this refund, you need to head to support.aspyr.com and fill out a specific request, possibly providing proof of purchase of Star Wars KOTOR 2.

Obviously this will not be enough to appease the controversy, also because there are players who have purchased this re-edition of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2 – The Sith Lords precisely in view of the promised free DLC which was supposed to provide thecomplete experience originally from the game Obsidian.