There deletion of the DLC with the restored contents Of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2 which was initially announced officially ends up in court: various players have in fact called a lawsuit class action to sue Aspyr and Saber in court for the sudden change in plans.

As we have seen, last June Aspyr Media announced that the “Restored Content” DLC with the contents restored from previous cuts would no longer be launched on the market, also making compensation available for those who were waiting for the expansion, with the possibility to download another title for Nintendo Switch.

Evidently, the offer was not considered adequate by many players, some of whom organized to launch a class action against Aspyr and Saber in order to obtain something more, even if it is not yet clear how the matter may end .