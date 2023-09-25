There deletion of the DLC with the restored contents Of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2 which was initially announced officially ends up in court: various players have in fact called a lawsuit class action to sue Aspyr and Saber in court for the sudden change in plans.
As we have seen, last June Aspyr Media announced that the “Restored Content” DLC with the contents restored from previous cuts would no longer be launched on the market, also making compensation available for those who were waiting for the expansion, with the possibility to download another title for Nintendo Switch.
Evidently, the offer was not considered adequate by many players, some of whom organized to launch a class action against Aspyr and Saber in order to obtain something more, even if it is not yet clear how the matter may end .
A DLC of great importance
The DLC announced and then canceled was a project of considerable consistency: it would have involved reintroducing all those cut content which were initially designed in the original game but which were not included in the final version.
Many fans of the game saw this as a decisive element in deciding to purchase the new edition for Nintendo Switch, but the cancellation of the project took away much of the meaning from the operation. For this reason, a group of fans has decided to take the matter to court, although we do not know at the moment whether the case will be able to proceed or not.
In the meantime, the mystery also remains regarding Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake, which Embracer claims is still in development but of which nothing has been heard since, with rumors of a block imposed on the works, indefinite postponement and perhaps a change of team of development.
