Delayed games come as no surprise to anyone, as this is often done to deliver the best experience possible, or simply because there is no time to release on some promised date. This is the case of starwars: Knights of the Old Republicgame that has officially stopped its development as reported Bloomberg.

This new version of the classic 2003 is delayed because the developers, Aspir Half, they are having a reorganization in the team, that includes new jobs that they need to fill. And it is that the company fired both the art director and the design director this month.

In a series of meetings, the two studio bosses told employees that the project is on hold and that the company will seek new contracts and development opportunities, leading to a complete ban on speaking about the situation.

The June 30th the demo of the game was finished, so they showed it to the production partners of Lucasfilm Ltd. LLC and Sony Group Corp.. But things were not favorable for the company, since the week following the demonstration the aforementioned elements were fired, stating that they were surprised by the news.

Given this there are two missing slots for the game, so development is going to take a break until they find the staff. This to give a focus to the product that the partners are looking for.

Via: Bloomberg