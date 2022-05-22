A few days ago we brought you a news about the work status of Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic Remakewhich sees the participation of Saber Interactive. The project has not yet been shown and besides a trailer from last year we have not been able to obtain new information about it.

This could change very soon as Matthew Karch, member of the board of directors of Embracer Group, said that new information will be revealed in the coming months.

Not only that, but from Karch’s words, it also seems that it will be a huge project: “We are fully confident that the game will be great, but it is a huge and massive product and huge products take a lot of effort and time to make. And especially when it comes to an already old game, because we practically had to redo the game from scratch“.

In short, apparently the teams behind its development are creating something completely innovative. We just have to wait to find out when the first details on this project will be shown.

Source: PushSquare