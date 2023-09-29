Star Wars fans have noticed that Sony has recently deleted the tweets on the remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic and has hidden the trailer from his official YouTube channel. Considering that already last year reports emerged that the project was in difficulty, these new events are not reassuring fans of the game.

The details emerged online via Reddit and X, for example via a long thread by user Crusader3456. At the moment, the only post from

It’s possible that the highly anticipated remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is still alive and that this is just a quirk of Sony’s social media department. However, it could also be that the project, which was presented as a PS5 and PC exclusive, was practically cancelled due to ongoing development issues and publisher Embracer’s massive budget cuts. Sony and Embracer have not yet commented on the matter, so we have no official details.