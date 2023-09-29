Star Wars fans have noticed that Sony has recently deleted the tweets on the remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic and has hidden the trailer from his official YouTube channel. Considering that already last year reports emerged that the project was in difficulty, these new events are not reassuring fans of the game.
It’s possible that the highly anticipated remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is still alive and that this is just a quirk of Sony’s social media department. However, it could also be that the project, which was presented as a PS5 and PC exclusive, was practically cancelled due to ongoing development issues and publisher Embracer’s massive budget cuts. Sony and Embracer have not yet commented on the matter, so we have no official details.
Details from the Bloomberg report
Bloomberg reported in July 2022 that the developers of the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake spent a significant amount of time and resources on a test demo that failed executives’ scrutiny. Several key figures from the team were removed from the project, and the following month development of the KOTOR remake moved to Saber Interactive.
Speaking instead of the events of recent months, Embrace is making cuts across its vast portfolio, canceling games and shutting down entire studios like Volition. In June, Aspyr also announced that it will not release the promised downloadable content pack for the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2 remaster on Switch.
