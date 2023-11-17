Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake it was announced as an exclusive PS5 and nothing more has been officially heard about it since then. However, according to journalist Jeff Grubb, work on the game would have been completely stopped . So neither Aspyr Media, the original development studio, nor Saber Interactive, who are rumored to have taken the reins of the project, are no longer developing it.

Grubb touched on the topic in the latest episode of Giant Bomb’s podcast “Game Mess Mornings,” in which he talked about halted development, even in Saber Interactive. According to what he has learned, the possibility of the game seeing the light of day is now very remote.

Of course, it’s fair to say that this is unconfirmed news. That said, the official information is practically nothing, considering that Embracer Group he never answered questions about it, never fully clarifying the state of the game.

Last September, the announcement of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake was deleted from the official PlayStation YouTube channel and from X, with the official reason being the lack of music rights.

In short, if we were you, we wouldn’t wait too long for Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake.