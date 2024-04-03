Speaking with IGN USA in an interview, Saber Interactive CEO Matthew Karch confirmed that the company has acquired the rights to Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake during the separation from Embracer Group and that the game is still in development.

“It is clear and evident that we're working on it” he said. “It's been said in the press numerous times. What I'm saying is that gaming is alive and well and we're working hard to make sure we exceed consumer expectations.”

Karch wouldn't offer further details, but in an investor meeting after Saber's split announcement, Embracer CEO Lars Wingefors hinted that the KOTOR remake may still be a ways off.