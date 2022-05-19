Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake is one of the hottest stocks in the Embracer Group’s giant cauldron and was mentioned at the recent financial meeting related to last quarter results, when it emerged that Saber Interactive collaborates with Aspyr in game development.

Matthew Karchmember of the board of directors of Embracer, said that the two teams are collaborating on the creation of the remake of the classic: “Aspyr is working hard to make it the best game possible,” explained Karch, “When we acquired Aspyr, we already knew they would need our support. “

The Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake project was probably in short too big since the beginning in order to be managed by Aspyr alone, therefore Embracer has made available another of its many teams to support the development.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, a still from the teaser trailer

“Saber has tremendous experience creating these kinds of products,” said the Embracer CEO. Saber Interactive also recently launched Evil Dead: The Game.

“We’ve seen the same thing with Halo, on several Halo projects, so we’re spending a lot of time working with them to get this game done.” Karch further stated that he is convinced that Star Wars: KOTOR Remake will be a great game: “We are sure it will be a fantastic game, but it is a product of enormous scope and things like this require. a lot of effort and a lot of time to be completed in the best way, especially if it is a very old game and we basically have to start from scratch “.

For the rest, we have not yet seen anything from Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic after the teaser trailer at the PlayStation Showcase last September. We know this is a PS5 exclusive at launch, but it will arrive on other platforms later.