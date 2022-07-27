Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic is an RPG developed by BioWare and published by LucasArts in 2003 for Microsoft consoles. Here is another of our related articles. On 9 September 2021 we start talking about a remake for PS5 which to date, almost a year after its announcement, is postponed to a later date. We were not yet in possession of an actual release date which was to be indicatively towards the end of 2021 while now there are rumors for a 2025.

No official statements have been made regarding the reasons for this postponed release but we know that Aspyr Mediathe team that takes care of the development of the game, has recently faced several layoffs which would have also incurred the design director Brad Prince and the art director Jason Minor. Here we talk about something similar.

We don’t know how true this information may be but that’s what it was stated by Jason Schreier from Bloomberg on his twitter profile. If his theories were true we would also have to assume that now the team is focusing on developing other games while waiting for him to fill the two gaps left by the latest layoffs before turning to KOTOR again.

Waiting for official information, we just have to hope that the project will not be completely abandoned and that we will soon be able to visit the universe of George Lucas also on next gen.