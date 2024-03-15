













Originally, the remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic either KOTOR would be published by Embracer Group and developed by Saber Interactive. But the sale of this study now means that publication will fall to another company.

That is what comes out in the developer's sales documents mentioned above, which was for $500 million dollars. Saber will be owned by a group of private investors under Beacon Interactive.

Beacon Interactive is owned by Saber Interactive co-founder Matthew Karch, so everything is in familiar hands. The remake project of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic It is part of the sale but it implies something more.

What happens is that Saber was sold along with another group of studies to Beacon Interactive. Some of them are Nimble Giant, 3D Realms, Sandbox Strategies, New World Interactive, and Slipgate Ironworks.

Fountain: BioWare.

To those previously mentioned we must add Mad Head Games and Fractured Byte. The curious thing about the matter is that Embracer Group was able to keep the rights to the remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic.

The reason is that it was originally an Aspyr project, one of the studios that they still own. The same applies to companies like Tripwire, Beamdog, Tuxedo Labs, Demiurge, Shiver, Snapshot Games, and 34BigThings.

Saber Interactive has removed all references to Embracer Group $EMBRAC from their website. Looks like the sale is done. Waiting for an official confirmation. https://t.co/ih2Fl5ZWD3 — EmbracerInvest (@EmbracerInvest) March 13, 2024

If Aspyr had continued with the development of the remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic then Embracer Group could publish it.

But now it's out of their hands and the project is moving forward, although it still has no window or release date.

Fountain: LucasArts.

Despite this sale, Embracer will still publish some titles although the studios are now owned by Beacon. This will only be temporary and will change in the near future.

