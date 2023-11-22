Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake And still in developmentaccording to what was reported by Jason Schreier: the Bloomberg journalist cited two sources from Saber Interactive, who confirmed to him that the project it was not cancelled.

“I can’t say whether Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake will ever be released, but yes, two people at Saber Interactive told me that they are still working on itdespite some rumors that no one is developing the game anymore,” Schreier wrote.

The journalist’s reference is obviously to voices recently reported by his colleague, Jeff Grubb, according to which Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake would no longer be in development, also in light of the statements of the CEO of Embracer Group.