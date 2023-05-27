Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake And still in developmentaccording to official information provided by Embracer Group: the game appears in the list of projects in progress present in the company’s latest financial report, therefore it has not been cancelled. Not yet, at least.

In fact, you will remember the words of Jeff Grubb, according to which the remake of Star Wars: KOTOR will never come out, as well as the fact that the CEO of Embracer Group, Lars Wingefors, did not want to comment on the rumors that refer to a difficult situation for the game.

As mentioned, in the official report of the company Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake appears in list of projects currently in the pipeline to 24 May 2023, along with the upcoming Tomb Raider, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine, Remnant 2 and Ride 5.

Announced with a trailer during a 2021 PlayStation Showcase, KOTOR Remake was greeted with great enthusiasm by the many fans of Star Wars and of the original title, who were eager to hear such news, but since then there have been no updates.