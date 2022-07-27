PlayStation He stole the spotlight when he announced that he would have the temporary exclusive on consoles of the remake of Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic. The point is that this project is not going as Sony Y lucasfilm wanted and, for that very reason, it was decided to delay it.

According to the Bloomberg report, the development studio just fired the art director and design director for this project. Both are key pieces for this production to go ahead.

This happened because Aspir showed a demo to both lucasfilm like Sony at the end of June and according to the statements collected, the project was not going in the direction that everyone was expecting.

It seems that the release of the remake of Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic it will take time to arrive. Image: Aspir

Spending time and money on the remake of Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic It has been blown out of proportion to get the demo ready, even the game couldn’t be sustained for a possible late 2022 release.

Aspir now you will have to search for a new project, while Saber Interactivewhich belongs to Embracer Groupis helping the development of the game and will surely take on the project.

What we know about the Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic remake

It was on September 9, 2021 when Aspyr, Lucasfilm and Sony Interactive Entertainment announced the Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic remakethe famous RPG that made history for its game quality and the experience it provided.

The first detail is that this project will be a temporary exclusive on the console of Playstation 5, while it was also going to come out on PC. On the other hand, it was also revealed that this title was being built from scratch, so it’s a whole new experience.

To this we must add that the development took 3 years and that it had creatives who worked on other deliveries. One of the voices from the original game was even brought back to take his role.

Now it only remains to wait and see what actually happens with this long-awaited project. What do you think of the situation of this remake? Do not forget to leave your comments, we are also waiting for you at Twitter and see you on our channel Discord.