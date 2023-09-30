













Through networks, the disappearance of the announcement trailer of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake. In addition, all mentions that it was in development are being removed. Which makes fans think that it could be canceled.

Unfortunately there were rumors that pointed towards this from before. Even in 2022 it was reported that it had been delayed indefinitely. All after Aspyr, who is developing it, fired the game director. It seems like the bad news is piling up.

It should be noted that Sony has already issued a statement about the situation. According to them, the elimination of the trailer Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake It’s because the rights to his music expired. But what about other publications? We will have to wait and see how the situation develops.

What is Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic?

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is a much-loved RPG developed by Bioware. In it we take control of a mysterious Jedi 4000 years before the events of the films. Like many titles from this company, the player’s decisions have a great bearing on how the plot unfolds.

Source: Aspyr

At its launch and to this day it is considered one of the best video games in the galactic saga. Plus it has one of the most unexpected plot twists. Its success was such that you can still find it on several current consoles. But we would certainly like a remake, let’s hope it is not canceled as many think.

