During a recent financial conference, the CEO of Embracer Group, Lars WingeforsYes is explicitly refused to speak Of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remakeclaiming that everything he says about the game in question is immediately reported by the media.
And this is precisely what happened this time too, in fact, as is natural for the subject in question: although Wingefors’ response is essentially a “no comment”, it has already made the rounds on various websites, confirming that the Embracer CEO’s fears are very real.
When asked for information on Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake, Wingefors responded “Whatever I say on that subject ends up in the headlines of the press”, closing the issue with this sentence.
On the other hand, it’s about one of the most loved RPGs by the public, who has been asking for a return of the franchise to the scene for some time, so the interest of the press is understandable.
It must also be said that its genesis seems sort of enigma, which further increases curiosity on the issue. One might think that the presentation took place too soon: not only looking at the expected development times, but also at the stability of the project, considering what happened subsequently.
Announced in 2021 during the PlayStation Showcase as a PS5 console exclusive, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake has totally disappeared from the radar. According to a Bloomberg report last year, the project, in development at Aspyr Media, was put on hold because the internal demo was not convincing.
The last official update we have on the issue is therefore this non-statement from Wingefors, awaiting any further news.
#Star #Wars #Knights #Republic #Remake #Embracer #CEO #refuses #talk