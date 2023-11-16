During a recent financial conference, the CEO of Embracer Group, Lars WingeforsYes is explicitly refused to speak Of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remakeclaiming that everything he says about the game in question is immediately reported by the media.

And this is precisely what happened this time too, in fact, as is natural for the subject in question: although Wingefors’ response is essentially a “no comment”, it has already made the rounds on various websites, confirming that the Embracer CEO’s fears are very real.

When asked for information on Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake, Wingefors responded “Whatever I say on that subject ends up in the headlines of the press”, closing the issue with this sentence.