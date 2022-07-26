Big problems in the Aspyr house on Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remakethe interesting project exclusively for PS5 and PC, which apparently was postponed indefinitelywith the current development pause waiting to resolve various internal issues, according to Bloomberg.

Based on what is reported by Jason Schreier of Bloombergwhich refers to inside sources questioned on the matter, it seems that the Aspyr Media team is currently in a stalemate, with no certainty about how to carry out the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake project.

It looks like art director Jason Minor and design director Brad Prince were fired suddenly, both later this month, and development is now in total chaos. In a series of meetings that took place over the course of July, the two Aspyr managers told the developers that the project must be put on hiatus, while the company looks for new people to carry on the work.

It appears that on June 30, 2022 Aspyr had prepared one demo of the game, a “vertical section” able to show its contents and characteristics, to be submitted to Lucasfilm Ltd and Sony, the project partners. The developers were quite confident of what they had achieved and were confident in the results of the demo, so the development of the events took everyone by surprise.

The following week, Aspyr fired the design director and the art director, neither of them officially commented but the second, based on some posts on social media, hinted that the dismissal came in a decidedly sudden and unexpected way.

According to a source close to the matter, who followed the ongoing discussions within the team, it appears that the demo required a disproportionate amount of resources, time and money to complete and that the current course of the project is not actually sustainable by the team. Another problematic point would be the timeline, with forecasts on development times somewhat flawed: while the official line of the team was, previously, the fact of being able to release the game by the end of 2022, the developers report that a longer release period. likely could be the 2025.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake was one of the biggest surprises at the PlayStation Showcase in September 2021, where it was presented with a teaser trailer as a PS5 and PC (thunderstorm) exclusive. The project immediately seemed like a huge leap in quality for Aspyr, up to that point specialized above all in porting and development support. It recently received help from Saber Interactive, but it seems that it wasn’t enough to solve the problems, at least according to reports from Bloomberg.