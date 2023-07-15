On the occasion of 20 years of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republicthe NoClip YouTube channel has released a rather remarkable document, this being a video which shows, for the first time, the demo staged only behind closed doors at theE3 2001.
As we also explained in our special dedicated to the 20th anniversary of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, the video in question was not never been shown to the public before, having been confined all this time to the small circle of journalists and insiders who were present at the original presentation event.
The movie comes directly from E3 2001, in which Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic was presented to the defendants, arousing a considerable stir: it was in fact a rather futuristic RPG, which combined a very important license such as that of Star Wars to the experience of a team like BioWare.
The unedited video of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic
Expectations, in short, were skyrocketing and were largely repaid. The video in question opens with a general presentation on the construction of the game and with various artworks, but the interesting part comes after the half, when the gameplay of the game.
It’s still a rather raw and unfinished version, but it already shows the full potential of the game: an open-ended RPG that grants considerable freedom to the player, set in the classic scenarios of the original Star Wars trilogy. The part of the demo itself shows some moments of exploration on Tatooine and also an example of combat.
In the meantime, we await information on the remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, the project for which has been stalled and seemed at risk of cancellation, although Embracer has confirmed that it is still in development.
