On the occasion of 20 years of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republicthe NoClip YouTube channel has released a rather remarkable document, this being a video which shows, for the first time, the demo staged only behind closed doors at theE3 2001.

As we also explained in our special dedicated to the 20th anniversary of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, the video in question was not never been shown to the public before, having been confined all this time to the small circle of journalists and insiders who were present at the original presentation event.

The movie comes directly from E3 2001, in which Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic was presented to the defendants, arousing a considerable stir: it was in fact a rather futuristic RPG, which combined a very important license such as that of Star Wars to the experience of a team like BioWare.