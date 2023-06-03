Aspyr Media has revealed that Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2 – The Sith Lords’ highly-anticipated DLC, Restored Content, will now not be coming to Nintendo Switch after all.

While the team confirmed that the DLC plans would “not be moving forward”, it did not offer an explanation as to why the content – ​​which started out as a fan-made mod to restore content to the original game – had been scrapped.

Let’s Play Star Wars Jedi: Survivor gameplay! FEEL THE FORCE OF THE FIRST THREE HOURS!

After thanking the KOTOR community for its “immense passion and support for the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic series”, Aspyr said: “Sadly, today we are announcing that the Restored Content DLC for the Nintendo Switch version of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2 – The Sith Lords will not be moving forward for release.”

Fans who bought the Switch game on the promise of Restored Content DLC have been invited to apply for a “complimentary video game key” from a limited list of alternate Star Wars games, including Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2 – The Sith Lords on Steam and Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2, Star Wars: The Force Unleashed, Star Wars: Republic Commando, Star Wars: Episode 1 Racer, Star Wars: Jedi Knight Jedi Academy, or Star Wars: Jedi Knight 2 Jedi Outcast on Nintendo Switch.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, though, some fans are unhappy with the offer and believe the team should be offering refunds rather than alternate keys given many fans already own those games. Aspyr has yet to respond to complaints on its social media channels.

This time last year it was reported that the Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic remake was “in serious trouble” and “delayed indefinitely” after Aspyr fired the game’s art director and design director and telling staff the hotly-anticipated remake was “on pause “.

The dramatic decision came after Aspyr, which had been working on the game for three years at the timr, demoed a vertical slice to Lucasfilm and publisher Sony which surmised the demo “wasn’t where they wanted it to be”.