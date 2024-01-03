“I'm a Star Wars guy,” he said Stahelski . “The first Star Wars changed my life path. Maybe someday… if Disney is listening, call me in a couple of years. I have a couple of proposals for Star Wars. I'd give it a try, see if Disney can outlive me.”

The director Chad Stahelski he is known for his work on the series John Wick , but he's also a huge Star Wars fan and would be thrilled to one day make a movie about that series. Speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Stahelski said he had some ideas for a Star Wars project but wondered whether it might be a good fit for the traditionally more family-friendly Disney.

The problem of creating a film based on a franchise

Star Wars has changed, but it has its own rules and directors don't have carte blanche

Stahelski then said that “of course” he is interested in making films other than John Wick. However, one of the challenges of working on someone else's franchise is to create things within the parameters set by the people who own and control the franchise. Star Wars is a large world with its own narrative and stylistic rules.

For example, Stahelski estimated that John Wick 4 was 96% or 97% the movie he wanted to make. He couldn't have gotten this level of control in a different franchise, like Star Wars.

“Why work within someone else's parameters on what I believe to be a duel or a mythology when I can create it myself?” he said.

Staying on the cinematic theme, the director of the new Star Wars film with Rey has opened up after months of silence.