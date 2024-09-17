We already knew another Star Wars Jedi game was in the works at developer Respawn Entertainment, but EA has now confirmed it’ll be the “final chapter” in Cal Kestis’ saga.

Not-quite-official word of a third Star Wars Jedi game first surfaced last October when Cal Kestis actor Cameron Monaghan told fans, “We’re in the process of [making it] right now”. Formal confirmation of its development then followed this February, shared as part of a projects update in the aftermath of significant layoffs at EA.

Now, though, speaking during EA’s latest Investor Day presentationthe company’s president of entertainment and technology, Laura Miele, has shared the first bit of solid information on Star Wars Jedi’s third installation, confirming it to be the last. “Over 40 million Star Wars fans have connected with Cal Kestis and his arc of becoming a powerful Jedi,” Miele said. “Respawn is working hard to bring the final chapter of this thrilling story to players.”

Ian Highton players Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.Watch on YouTube

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Jedi: Survivor director Stig Asmussen – who departed EA last year – previously suggested the series had been envisaged as a trilogy, telling IGN“We had a pretty decent idea of ​​timeframe where we wanted Survivor to take place, what the stakes were going to be, what the tone of the game was going to be, what Cal was going to be up against, and how the crew was going to factor into that. And there’s ideas of what we could do beyond that as well.”

Miele’s announcement confirms Respawn is officially bringing Cal Kestis’ story to a close, even if no other details have so far been shared. All this Star Wars Jedi chatter coincides with today’s launch of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and follows the recent release of a new Star Wars Jedi: Survivor patch for PC, promising performance fixes, the removal of Denuvo DRM, and more.