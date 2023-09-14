Among the best titles of recent years inspired by a film saga, we cannot fail to mention the two games by Star Wars Jediinspired by the famous film series created by George Lucas and produced by the well-known Electronic Arts, immediately achieved considerable success. A work that is certainly highly appreciated and which undoubtedly owes its excellent realization to a development team that boasts names that are anything but of little importance. Today we are talking about the director of the game, Stig Asmussen which, not too long after the release of Star Wars Jedi: Survivordecided to abandon the project completely.

Asmussen boasts a career of some importance, before working for Electronic Arts he was in fact the artistic director of God of War at Santa Monica Studios and has in fact put his hand to the first three historic titles of the famous series. But why would such a qualified person have to leave Electronic Arts? The official declarations fall on the “pursuit of new adventures“.

We are not yet aware of the director’s future projects but we remember how the latter had some time ago spoken of his intention to work on a third chapter of Star Wars Jedi. Will it arrive without him? Unfortunately we can’t know this yet and we just have to wait to find out how far the series will go.