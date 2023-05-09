Following a fairly glitchy release – particularly on PC, with Digital Foundry going so far as to call Star Wars Jedi: Survivor “the worst triple-A PC port of 2023 so far” – and an initial day one update, EA is continuing its efforts to fix Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

This week sees the arrival of the game’s fourth patch, which addresses a variety of issues, both platform specific and across all versions of the game.

With this patch in play, PC users can expect to see updated occlusion behavior for raytracing, which will reduce idle time stalls. EA has also updated its PC streaming budgets, something the developer says will help alleviate traversal hitching. The team has also implemented general performance improvements for “some VFX” (this update will also be coming “soon” to console versions of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor). Lastly on the PC specific updates (for today, at least), EA has updated the data handling when toggling raytracing, improving non-raytraced performance.

EA has acknowledged there is still a way to go with its Star Wars Jedi: Survivor PC updates, and states it will be improving performance “on newer i7 and i9 CPUs that have efficiency cores”, implementing general performance improvements that it says will improve ” CPU and GPU utilization while reducing idle time” (this is both with and without ray tracing), and it will improve “some hitching which can be attributed to streaming raytracing data, assets, and a gap in our prebuilt shaders” in future patches. In the meantime, the developer asks that players keep the team at EA updated on any further issues.

You can read the latest Star Wars Jedi: Survivor patch notes in full below.

(PC only) Updated occlusion behavior for raytracing, reducing idle time stalls.

(PC only) Updated streaming budgets that will help alleviate traversal hitching.

(PC only) Performance improvements for some VFX – Coming soon to console.

(PC only) Updated data handling when toggling raytracing, improving non-raytraced performance.

(PS5 only) Fixed an HDR value mismatch that would cause HDR setups to display incorrectly for PS5 users.

Fixed various save state errors.

Fixed a streaming issue that causes some streaming scenarios to end on a black screen.

Fixed an issue where one of the vents did not properly activate in Stone Spiers.

Audio fix for a narrative moment where music was behaving incorrectly.

Fixed lightsaber marks not displaying correctly in some scenarios.

Fixed a scenario where the player could enter a progression blocked state in the Lucrehulk.

Fixed an elevator to prevent the player from falling through it and entering a progression blocked state.

Fixed a bug where Rayvis would become unbeatable.

Fixed a severe animation issue that would break a late game narrative sequence.

Fixed a collision bug where players can get stuck inside a Meditation Chamber.

Added a note explaining that some of BD-1’s abilities are not available while in combat.

Improved text scrolling.

Minor text translation fixes.

Various crash fixes.

More work continues

(PC only) Improving performance on newer i7 and i9 CPUs that have efficiency cores.

(PC only) General performance improvements to improve both CPU and GPU utilization while reducing idle time, both with and without ray tracing.

(PC only) Improving some hitching which can be attributed to streaming raytracing data, assets, and a gap in our prebuilt shaders.

Various bug fixes.

And more!

In our own Star Wars Jedi: Survivor review, Chris Tapsell noted the game’s technical issues were “less catastrophic” than its predecessor’s (Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order). However, he also stated “things can still get pretty rough at the seams”.

During his review, he experienced items, including but not limited to hands and hair, clipping through surfaces. He also noticed “some frantic pop-in and cloak-flapping when coming in and out of cutscenes”, and was victim to one particularly “hard” crash during his playthrough (which was on PlayStation 5).

All that being said, he did find Jedi: Survivor “fundamentally really fun”, and complemented its “lovable unpretentiousness”.



