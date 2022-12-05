Out of all the releases you have planned Electronic Arts by 2023 we have Star Wars Jedi: Survivorwhich is a sequel to Fallen Order which came out during 2019. The release date of this title, according to the Steam product page, would be March 16, 2023.

At the time of writing this news, several users report that the date is for the 15th, however others say that it is for the 16th of March. On the other hand, a brief synopsis is also offered to Star Wars Jedi: Survivor what does it say: Dark times are drawing near, and with enemies new and familiar surrounding them, Cal now needs to decide how far he will go to save those close to him.

On the other hand, the Steam page also reveals a deluxe edition of this game and some extras if you pre-order it. For example, you’ll be able to put a Han Solo outfit on Cal, also change the appearance of DD-1 and get the traditional blaster of the captain of the Millennium Falcon.

There is also a Luke Skywalker outfit at the end of “A New Hope” which also gives DD-1 a look that will remind you of R2-D2 and at the end we also have a lightsaber.

Other extras that are obtained if you reserve the game is a hermit outfit which comes with its respective blaster and lightsaber.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will only work with the Origin launcher

An additional detail that you should not lose sight of is that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor You can buy it through Steam, but it only works with the Origin launcher. This could be a nuisance for some players who were hoping this title would be native to Valve’s app.

Likewise, we need to know more details about the development of this title since we do not have a new advance since it was announced in mid-2022.

what do you think about this news? Are you going to pre-order this game developed by Respawn Entertainment?