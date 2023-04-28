None of the versions of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor it is working very well at the moment. But those who review the PC version are going through a real hell that includes additional problems with how it works on their machines. The frame rate isn’t consistent or up to what gamers might expect from a AAA game, compared to the console versions (which only saw some occasional stuttering).

Gaming content creator Skill Up tweeted that PC gamers should “avoid” survivor at the time of launch. They were unable to improve performance by adjusting the game’s settings, and the game struggled to maintain consistent frame rates. They reported getting 40 frames per second on high-end GPUs and couldn’t hit the standard 60 FPS. Reviewer PC Gamer experienced “double-digit” frame rate drops when going through doors, cutscenes running at 15-20 FPS, and dialogue sometimes cutting out or starting to overlap, all of which would be a disruptive experience.

The problem seems to occur every time the game has to load items. PC Gamer managed to hit 35 FPS in the open world while playing on a machine with an RTX 2080 Super, i9-9900KS 4.00GHz, and 32GB of RAM. So it’s not great. However, the isolated levels ran at 80-90 FPS.

VGC noted that the details were loaded while their reviewer was playing, and had to wait for the game to populate the level. So the potential is there for survivor be a great game Star Wars with a great appearance. You just need to have no problems loading busy levels.

That could be a lot to ask. survivor it requires 155 GB on your PC drive, which is huge even by modern AAA standards. EA has promised a day one patch that would “fix bugs” and “improve performance.”

Via: Kotaku

Editor’s note: I want to think that the people doing these reviews are experts, but I still want to ask you a question… did you update your drivers? Because NVidia’s latest update is aimed precisely at optimizing Dead Island 2 and STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor.