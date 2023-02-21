The year 2023 is having launches of great proportions and quality with licensed franchises, we have just seen that with deliveries such as One Piece Odyssey, Hogwarts Legacy And till Spongebob: The Cosmic Shake. However, it is possible that the most anticipated is Star Wars Jedi: Survivor which now confirms high doses of violence.

Thus, in a new gameplay video shared by the medium IGNlooks like the main character of the play, Cal Kestisin one of the confrontations without qualms he cuts the leg of a certain stormtrooper. So, with this it has been confirmed that the new video game inspired by the iconic saga will have all kinds of dismemberments to the enemies.

Chek out:

Jedi Survivor DISMEMBERMENT confirmed 😲 pic.twitter.com/tbIYOqy7Yv — Bombastic 💣🕶 (@StayBombastic) February 17, 2023

Something worth mentioning is that in the other game, Jedi: Fallen Order, there was no such explicit type of violence, this by orders of Disney so that there would be more public that could buy it. However, it seems that this rule has changed substantially to make way for something more mature in this installment that users are eagerly awaiting.

Remember that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor the next one is released 28th of April for PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: It is undoubtedly great news that things are taken a little more serious with these games, since it is essential to have touches of this type similar to the movies.