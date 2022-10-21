Of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor we only have a fairly mysterious trailer and many fans are eager to find out more. After all, Fallen Order was a critical and public success so it is reasonable to expect that the qualities of Respawn will also be confirmed in this sequel, only current gen.

Technically, we wouldn’t have to wait long for more information on the title, in anticipation of the marketing campaign that will cover the end of 2023 and the beginning of 2023, until the final release which should be around March 2023. About this Jeff Grubb is very secure, as discussed in his Game Mess podcast.

In fact, for the journalist, December is the month in which we will see something new and the most attentive may have spotted the eight of the month. That is in fact the day on which the The Game Awards will open its doors, a show also dedicated to previews and updates on the most anticipated titles.

This is obviously a rumor and even if Jeff Grubb is quite reliable you always have to take these tips with a grain of salt.

Source: PSU