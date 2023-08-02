Star Wars Jedi: Survivor apparently it will also come out on PS4 And Xbox One: this was announced by the CEO of Electronic Arts, Andrew Wilson, during the company’s last earning call, which was held yesterday.
Released last April on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor seemed designed with the new platforms in mind, but apparently a conversion for the previous generation consoles it’s possible.
“Thanks to the strength of this legendary franchise and the requests of the community, our development team is committed to bringing this Jedi experience to Playstation 4 and Xbox One,” Wilson said on the call.
A perfect sequel
Received by the international press with excellent ratings, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor stands as a perfect sequel compared to Cal Kestis’ debut adventure, both in terms of structure and in terms of gameplay.
In fact, the developers of Respawn Entertainment started from the solid foundations of the first chapter and have enriched the experience on all fronts, increasing the variety of combat and the number of scenarios that can be visited during the campaign.
