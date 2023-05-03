The new video made by ElAnalistaDeBits shows how does Star Wars Jedi: Survivor run on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S after patches 3.5made available by Respawn Entertainment yesterday and focused on improving performance.

The situation is not yet optimal yet, just as we wrote in the analysis of the PC version of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, there are all the conditions for the development team to actually be able to solve technical problems which characterized the launch of the game in a relatively short time.

As can be seen, both on PS5 and Xbox Series X performance mode works much better and there are areas where before the frames dropped a lot, but now they hold 60 fps steadily. The same happens, however more evidently, in the resolution mode, which now holds the 30 frames in a rocky way.

The Xbox Series S version, which has a single graphics mode, is perhaps the one that benefits least from the update, but it is likely that in the presence of already stable performance, the developers have managed to increase the effective resolution a bit of the game, actually a bit too low.

Finally, on PC, with the same configuration, it can be appreciated a boost equal to about ten frames per second: an important surplus in order to effectively cover all possible game situations and remain anchored to 60 fps once v-sync is activated.