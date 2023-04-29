Despite a strong reception from critics, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor continues to show obvious technical uncertaintiesas also demonstrated by this video comparison between the PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC versions by the usual ElAnalistaDeBits.

The video follows the typical pattern of the youtuber, with a still rather quick and superficial analysis of the technical characteristics but which still allows you to get a first idea of ​​how the new EA and Respawn game works on the various platforms.

These are not particularly comforting results, given that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor seems unable to find solid performance on any platform.

On PS5 and Xbox Series X, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor features two display modes: the graphics quality mode aims for 4K (2160p) at 30 fps, but in both cases with temporal reconstruction of the image (the native resolution appears to be 1440p ), while Performance mode targets 60fps at 1440p resolution. The latter however fails to provide stable performance, with frequent frame rate dropsdespite an overall reduction in graphical complexity, as well as native resolution.

There resolution average is higher on Xbox Series X, while on PS5 the frame-rate drops are less frequent, but in some situations they show more profound than the Microsoft console. In any case, stuttering and imperfections are still present in all cases.

One particular issue appears to stem from ray-traced reflections, which appear to be active even in performance mode and could therefore negatively affect performance. The PC version, as is now well known, probably features i bigger problems. As previously reported, EA has already planned a series of patches for the next few weeks to fix the technical problems, even issuing an official apology message.