Star Wars Jedi: Survivor received today theupdate 7.5which introduces further innovations on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series patcheswhich still remains the most important created so far by the development team.

After the introduction of stable 60 fps on PS5 and Xbox and DLSS on PC, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor finds with this further update a series of minor fixes, which fix the functioning of some animations and certain graphic effects.