Star Wars Jedi: Survivor received today theupdate 7.5which introduces further innovations on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series patcheswhich still remains the most important created so far by the development team.
After the introduction of stable 60 fps on PS5 and Xbox and DLSS on PC, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor finds with this further update a series of minor fixes, which fix the functioning of some animations and certain graphic effects.
- Fixes for creature and vehicle animations.
- Fix for binocular beacons not working when ray tracing is disabled.
- Improved the quality of reflections when ray tracing is turned off.
A great sequel
Despite the technical problems that characterized its launch on PC and console, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has confirmed that it is a great sequel of the adventure published in 2019, with an increasingly convincing protagonist.
