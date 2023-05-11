One of the biggest surprises of the last console generation was undoubtedly Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, a real rebirth for video games set in the world created by George Lucas. Not only was Respawn Entertainment’s story of Cal Kestis great to play, but it brought back a sense of wonder for a new portion of the universe and charismatic characters. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor continues Cal’s story five years after the events of Fallen Order. Greez, Cere and Merrin are off who knows where in space. Cal and the droid BD-1, however, have decided to continue to help Saw Gerrera. It won’t be long before Cal decides it’s time to see his old friends and continue his Jedi training. The best thing about Survivor’s storytelling is that it picks up with a mature Cal, who carries the experiences of the previous game on his shoulders. So much so that every Jedi power already conquered is available practically from the beginning of this game, going to expand rather than re-propose.

The game map of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is much larger than that of the first episode. There are many new areas to explore, with many secrets to discover. Furthermore, the game offers greater freedom of movement, allowing you to explore the various areas of the title in a non-linear way. However, the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor map might be a bit confusing for some players. Sometimes it can be difficult to figure out where to go or what to do next. This problem can be solved by carefully exploring the huge game map and following the clues given in a world teeming with secrets and side quests. Just like the previous episode, Survivor allows you to explore different planets in the galaxy: fewer than the previous episode, but much larger. Some scenarios tend to recur, such as some interiors and corridors, but in general the views offered by the title are breathtaking, with a simply stellar technical realization.

In an era in which there is no risk of missing products related to Star Wars, the saga of Respawn and EA remains one of the most interesting franchises of the Disney brand ever. This new installment demonstrates the full potential of Cal’s adventure series, with the option to include the Ancient Republic, the High Republic, and other Star Wars eras we know from movies and TV series. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is the perfect definition of what a sequel should be. Its overall presentation demonstrates that Respawn and the development team have listened to the criticisms and made improvements to gameplay, exploration and character exploration. The combat is not yet perfect: even here there is a tendency to accuse a certain repetitiveness. The fluidity of the graphics engine is not always impeccable, and with a duration of less than 20 hours, one is left with a bitter taste in the mouth (despite a large number of extra missions). But otherwise Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is exactly what it should be: a sequel that improves the previous chapter in every aspect and bodes well for the future.

Format: PS5 (version tested), Xbox Series X|S, PC publisher: Electronic Arts Developer: Respawn Entertainment Vote: 8/10