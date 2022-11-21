As reported by the well-known insider Tom Henderson the new trailer of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will be shown for the first time during the The Game Award, as well as the first details regarding the pre-order of the title and the official release date. The title was announced last May with a cinematic trailer that heralded the release during 2023. This trailer confirmed that players will continue the adventure of Cal Kestisbut no other details have been revealed yet.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is the first of many video games set in the universe of Star Wars to whom Lucasfilm is working. Similar to its prequel, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Orderthe game will see the player engage in a guided single-player adventure, set 5 years before the previous story, in which Cal will fight against theEmpire as one of the few remaining Jedi in the entire galaxy. The developers want to make the players of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor can explore new worlds larger than the previous ones, maintaining the very high levels that the combat system had reached in Fallen Order.

Unlike its predecessor, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will only be available on pc, Xbox Series X/S And Playstation 5. Insider Jeff Grubb has stated that the title will arrive during the first quarter of 2023. It would be the second triple-A game released by Electronic Arts in that period together with Need for Speed ​​Unbound.