Via the Steam page of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor appeared there game release date: March 16, 2023. For the moment this is not an official confirmation for the moment, mind you.

First of all, the date is believable appeared by mistake and that Electronic Arts did not want to reveal it in this way. Also, it is possible that what is indicated is incorrect: even if it is the official Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Steam page, it is possible that the date is incorrect and that it is not really March 16, 2023.

At the moment we don’t know if we can trust this date, but in any case we can say that it is believable. For some time there has been talk of the release of the game during the month of March 2023 and recently we have also seen that the novel Star Wars Jedi: Battle Scars will be available in stores in March 2023. It is therefore a release date more than possible.

According to Tom Henderson, a well-known leaker, the release date will be definitively revealed during the TGA 2022, so it will probably be enough to wait a few days to definitively find out when Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will be released.

There official description reads: “The story of Cal Kestis continues in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, a third-person action-adventure game developed by Respawn Entertainment in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games. This narrative-driven, single-player title starts again 5 years after the events of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and follows Cal’s increasingly desperate fights, as the galaxy descends further into darkness.Driven to the far reaches of the galaxy by the Empire, Cal finds himself surrounded by new and familiar threats. who is one of the last surviving Jedi Knights, Cal is forced to fight through the darkest times in the galaxy, but how far is he willing to go to protect himself, his group, and the legacy of the Jedi Order?” The game is expected for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.