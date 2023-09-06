IT’S AT And Respawn Entertainment have released the biggest patch released so far for Star Wars Jedi: Survivoron all platforms on which the game is available: Playstation 5, Xbox Series X/S And pc. Patch 7 brings big improvements to the “performance” and “quality” modes of the game, while users pc will now be able to take advantage ofNVIDIA DLSS.

The performance mode has been completely overhauled and the Ray tracing to ensure i 60FPS constants. Quality mode, too, is on Playstation 5 what up Xbox Series X/S has undergone many improvements. Users pcwho have had to deal with various technical problems since the release of the game, can finally consider the problems with the save system solved as well as the sudden crashes should have been eliminated.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was released last April and was received very positively by critics, although some users have found themselves faced with a “buggy” version of the title. For this reason, the developers had to work on a number of minor patches before releasing this one