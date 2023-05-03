Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has not been postponed by choice of the development team. More precisely for the final decision of the game director Stig Asmussen, who had also had the opportunity to ask for more time from Electronic Arts to finish it. In hindsight, a few more weeks of work wouldn’t have hurt, especially considering the launch status of the PC version, but the launch still went well in terms of sales – or so it seems.

Interviewed by IGN.com in March 2023, Asmussen explained how the launch date of April 28, 2023 had been decided, after the numerous postponements suffered by the game, including that of March 17, 2023. According to him, a Respawn Entertainment was asked how much more time he needed to close the game. The answer was “six weeks”, which ended exactly on April 28, 2023.

Respawn carefully considered that date, also taking into consideration the games that would have launched nearby, in particular Redfall and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. He concluded it was a good time: “There was a chance we could have some extra time, but we declined because we thought we could do it in six weeks.”

