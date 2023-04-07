With the launch set in just a few weeks, EA and Respawn Entertainment invite players to watch the final gameplay trailer Of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor this weekend. The appointment is fixed at Sunday 9 Aprilwith the footage to be shown at Star Wars Celebration.

An exact time has not been provided, but all of the event’s panels are scheduled or took place between early and late afternoon in our time zone, so the trailer will likely release around that time. During the Star Wars Celebration 2023, among other things, three new Star Wars films were announced, the first trailer of the Ahsoka series was presented and new details of The Acolyte.

Clearly Respawn and EA have been careful not to share information on what will be shown with the movie scheduled for Easter, but since it is the last gameplay trailer before publication, it is reasonable to expect a focus on combat and exploration.

Before leaving you, we remind you that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will be available from April 28, 2023 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.