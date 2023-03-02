There are just under two months left until the launch of Star Wars Jedi: Survivorbut director Stig Asmsussen is already looking to the future, stating that he would also like to make a third gameprobably in Unreal Engine 5.

It might seem like a premature speech, but Asmussen said in an interview with IGN that the development team started thinking about the series as a trilogy even before completing work on Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

“I’ve always wanted to see it as a trilogy,” Asmussen said. How can we take Cal and the crew to new places than we had in the first game? We had a pretty good idea of ​​when Survivor would take place, what the stakes would be, what the tone of the title would be, what Cal would have to face and how the crew would behave. And there are also some ideas of what we could do beyond that.”

When asked if any third installment in the series will use Unreal Engine 5, Asmussen replied that it is a “pretty sure assumption”, although the transition from Unreal Engine 4 will not be painless.

“I’m not going to say it’s going to be easy. I mean, we have a lot of proprietary stuff and we’ve turned the engine around for Star Wars Jedi, and we’d have to rearrange some of that stuff to make it work on any other engine.

Before leaving we remind you that Star Wars Jedi Survivor will be available from April 28, 2023 on PS5, Xbox Series X and PC. A few days ago we published a special in which we tell you all the news of the next chapter.