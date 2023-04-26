Star Wars Jedi: Survivor features a new improved combat system in which lightsaber stances have been expanded. Players can now choose from five different stances, each with their own unique abilities and special moves.

Three of these stances are available from the start of the game: the single stance, the dual-blade stance, and the dual-wield stance.

Additionally, players can equip two stances at once and switch between them during combat simply by pressing left or right on the D-Pad.

The easy stance is the classic Jedi stance, balanced and perfect for epic one-on-one duels. In addition, it offers attacks from a distance and against groups of enemies.

By advancing through the skill tree, players can unlock a powerful piercing lightsaber throw, a dizzy-inducing jump attack, and dash attacks that can knock down enemies on the ground or in the air.

On the other hand, the double blade stance is ideal for controlling enemies in a group. Waving the double-ended lightsaber makes dealing with a crowd of enemies a lot less of a hassle.

Additionally, players can throw the double-ended lightsaber in a wide boomerang arc to damage multiple enemies. Even by holding L1, the lightsaber can be spun in front of the player, automatically parrying all beams directed at him.

In addition, players can unlock abilities like an air-dive attack that stuns groups, and a controllable flying lightsaber special attack that acts like a mini helicopter of pain.

Lastly, the dual-wield stance is for those players who prefer a quick, all-out attack.

Although your defense and range drop, you can still make up for it with a long-range lightsaber throw and several parries from incoming melee attacks by holding down the triangle button.

By upgrading the abilities of this stance, you will increase parry power and be able to perform a quick back dodge after an attack and split blaster shots into two damaging bullets when parried. Even at high skill levels, players will be able to throw multiple saber blades at separate enemies like a Jedi juggler.

In conclusion, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor offers an exciting and varied combat experience with its new lightsaber stances.

Players can experiment with different combinations and abilities to find the one that best suits their playstyle and overcome challenges along the way.

It should be remembered that the highly anticipated Star Wars game opens on April 28 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S and PC.