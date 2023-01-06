Star Wars Jedi Survivor is one of the most interesting video games of the coming months and fans of the saga can’t wait to find out if the expectations will be met, after the first very good game from Respawn Entertainment. Those who don’t love George Lucas’ creation, though, may have ignored the title entirely. The leading actor – Cameron Monaghan – says, however, that even this group of users should be intrigued by Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

Speaking to Game Informer, Monaghan stressed that she wanted to make sure the huge universe and layered lore could complement the story while also allowing her to work even without having in-depth knowledge of the Star Wars series.

He stressed that the drama, motivations behind events, and characters should be clear regardless of the level of Star Wars knowledge one has before starting the game. He also stated that he hopes those who love Star Wars and know the details of the IP will appreciate it even more. Lucasfilm has partnered with Respawn and Monaghan to ensure this balance.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor is set years after the first chapter and sees us again in the role of Cal Kestis, padawan who survived Order 66. Kestis joined an ex-Jedi and her pilot on a journey between various planets of the Empire, clashing with Darth Vader’s Inquisition. The game is a third-person action game based on the Lightsaber and the use of Force powers. The new chapter should be “darker”.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor release date is set for March 17, 2023 for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.