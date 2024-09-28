Star Wars fans, today’s offer is definitely for you: Amazon Italia offers you Star Wars Jedi: Survivor on offer at historic low with an excellent 52% discountallowing you to save over 35 euros compared to the recommended price. If you are interested in purchasing it, that’s enough click on this addressor alternatively click on the box immediately below.
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is available on offer on Amazon for only 34.98 eurosagainst the recommended price of 79.99 euros. The game is sold and shipped by Amazonso you can easily take advantage of the Prime service to guarantee free one-day delivery.
Cal’s journey
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is set around 5 years later the events of the previous title, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. In the game you will take on the role of Cal Kestis, now a Jedi Knight, who will find himself clashing against the Empire, with new threats to face and the goal of protecting himself and his group.
The personality of. was much appreciated customization for the lightsaberwhich therefore leaves complete freedom to the player, as well as the different fighting styles and force abilities. For other information regarding the game, we refer you to our review.
