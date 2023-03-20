One of the most anticipated video games of the year is Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, which was revealed last year and has gradually released videos that show us a lot in terms of gameplay. However, not much of the story had been revealed, with specific doubts that may be clarified with the video that was released a few hours ago.

It is stipulated that it is a continuation years after Jedi Fallen Orderwhere we continue to Cal Kestis and his adventures about being one of the few warriors left alive at the purge ordered by the emperor palpatine. Only now, having more knowledge in terms of techniques, there will be a danger that continues to threaten the protagonist’s journey.

Here the trailer:

This is the description it puts AE about the history:

Dark times are drawing near as Cal Kestis seeks a safe haven far from the reach of the Empire. Follow the increasingly desperate fight of Cal and his crew as the galaxy descends further into darkness.

Remember that the game comes out on 28th of April for PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

via: Youtube

Editor’s note: Star Wars fans are craving the game as they have been waiting for another single player campaign for a long time. With each video, the desire for it to be April only grows.