Star Wars Jedi Survivor will be available soon and players from all over the world will be able to continue the adventures of Cal Kestis. This new game aims to attract as many players as possible and Respawn Entertainment has therefore included a number of accessibility options, including a “Slow” mode to help those having trouble with the more frantic sections of the game.

The Senior Director of Star Wars Jedi Survivor Jonas Lundqvist explained that “Slow Mode” was “primarily born as a feature that we thought might help in combat, but quickly realized that it can benefit any component that relies on timing. It makes sure that some of our platform sections are more accessible and it allows even those with different types of reaction times to play the game and makes the game more accessible for a large share of users”.

As you can see in the image just below, the Slow Mode of Star Wars Jedi Survivor can be on and off as desired through the accessibility menu. Furthermore, at least for the PC version, it is possible to assign a key to activate it without having to go through the menu each time. In this way each player can decide in an instant when he needs help or when he wants to face the standard challenge.

The Star Wars Jedi Survivor Accessibility Menu

We’ll have to see how effective this Slow Mode is, but in general we think it’s only good that such an option has been included. In what other games could it be useful in your opinion?