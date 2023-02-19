Respawn Entertainment has released a new gameplay video of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor focused on what’s new in lightsaber dueling.

The gameplay video in question, lasting three minutes, shows the new stances and lightsaber combat techniques.

Among the most interesting new features, it should be highlighted the possibility of fight with two lightsabersfighting technique that is added to the use of single lightsaber and to the one with the double bladealready seen in Fallen Order.

Furthermore, as can be seen at the end of the gameplay video, it will be possible to use a sword with laser guard similar to the one contested by Kylo Ren in the sequel trilogy of Star Wars. With this specific lightsaber it will be possible to inflict on enemies of heavy attacks.

Unlike its predecessor, which allowed players to deal with enemies with only two techniques, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will feature five combat positions. The five positions in question are: Single, Double Bladed, Dual Blades, Blasters And Cross Guard.

To be able to try these new fighting techniques first hand, we can only wait for the release of Star Wars Jedi: Survivors, which will make its debut on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X / S and PC on April 28, 2023.