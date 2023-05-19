The saga of Star Wars is not new to the world of video games, although among the single player titles available on the market, the Jedi series has a special place in the hearts of fans. The first adventure of Cal Kestis, ie Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, has in fact left its mark, thanks to a plot and characters that were going to fit perfectly into the canonical mythology of the franchise created by George Lucas decades ago. The ability to skillfully blend metroidvania mechanics, with other weights taken by soulslike FromSoftware, allowed the title developed by Respawn to shine in its own light.

Needless to say with Star Wars Jedi: Survivorthe developers of Titanfall they had a double task: to repeat the success of the previous chapter and correct its edges, in order to offer the public of fans the maximum single-player experience dedicated to Star Wars, all in the new generation of consoles (and PCs). The end result, net of a few stumbles, is quite positivegiven that Survivor has all the credentials on its side to please and be liked even by those who have not had the opportunity to try the first episode first hand.

Let’s start immediately from an important assumption: although it is recommended to have completed the Fallen Order to find out how the story of Cal Kestis and his friends on the Stinger Mantis continues, it will not be necessary to have played the first game or have read the prequel novel “Battle Scars” , since a summary on the main screen of the new game will explain everything better. This is because Survivor is a game capable of living its own life, despite obviously taking up characters and situations already established in the initial chapter, capable of outlining a truly successful parenthesis in the Star Wars universe (the most nostalgic will always love to call the saga with its old Italian name).

Plot-wise, Survivor takes place immediately after the events of the first chapter: Cal, during his five years of intergalactic fugitive, going from being an aspiring Jedi fleeing Order 66 to becoming an enemy of the Empire, is not more of a boy, but a man gifted and capable of displaying an astonishing maturity. Cameron Monaghan then returns to take on the role of the main hero, in an even more convincing and clear-cut way than in the past. The narration intertwines Cal’s present – now in search of a mysterious planet – and his past, setting up that, despite having some fall in tone (especially in the central part) represents a step forward compared to what was seen in Jedi: Fallen Order.

In a galaxy far, far away… again

The writers of Respawn then put on the plate new and old villains and several moments that would look good in a film or even in a television series dedicated to Star Wars. It will take about twenty hours to reach the end credits of the new Respawn Entertainment adventure, an adventure that follows what was seen in the first episode set in the galaxy far, far away. The gameplay is linked to that proposed in the final stages of Fallen Order, thus not forcing us to relearn our Jedi skills due to some strange amnesia or dark side of the Force. Surivor therefore puts new techniques on the plate such as those that allow you to slow down time or temporarily deceive enemies to make them fight each other.

Unsurprisingly, all mechanics have remained unchanged halfway between soulslike and metroidvaniaputting the meditation points back in the center (the classic bonfires of dark souls) and foreclosed areas before acquiring a certain power. Long wanderings, jumps and climbs (also thanks to a brand new gadget, namely the grappling hook) will therefore go hand in hand with a never invasive environmental puzzle and a combat system born as a natural evolution of the previous one. And that’s where Star Wars Jedi: Survivor plays its best cards, while trying to go beyond the banal more of the same as regards the dynamics of combat.

In fact, the various duels with lightsabers and the use of the Force alternate the numerous platform phases that mark a large part of the adventure. Between dodges, perfect saves and finishing moves, Kal will delight in spectacular choreographies, but always keeping an eye on the guard bar, useful for absorbing damage or deflecting laser shots fired by the imperial guards (and not only).

The Force flows strong

Obviously, just like the original chapter, once again the nice bipedal droid BD-1 will intervene from time to time to give us a “technical” hand, but don’t expect anything more. Important to point out that too one of the flaws of the first Fallen Order, i.e. the backtrackingwas almost completely cancelled thanks to the addition of the fast travel from one meditation point to another.

If Survivor undertakes to expand a gameplay that was already appreciated a few years ago, as regards the graphics We have several pros, but also some cons. The desire to make the new chapter of the Kal saga exclusively current-gen, thus saying no to the old platforms, is reflected in an excellent technical sector but not too much, especially as regards a certain polygonal complexity. The glance is in any case excellent, just as the various planets that we are going to explore will always be full of details and contour elements. Unfortunately, however, one often gets the feeling that another handful of months of work would have made Survivor even more beautiful to see. Final note: for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor numerous aesthetic options have been included that allow you to modify Kal’s hairstyle and facial hair, with new cosmetic elements that will only improve our Jedi.