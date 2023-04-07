













Star Wars Jedi: Survivor reveals its requirements for PC

The minimum requirements are:

Windows 10

6GB RAM

Ryzen 5 1400 or Intel Core i7-700 processor with 4 cores and 8 threads.

Radeon RX 580 or Nvidia GTX 1070 video card

Storage: 155GB

That’s right, as you just read, in its minimal presentation we have that the game is not that demanding, but it does take a lot of hard drive and that can be a slight problem for some players.

The recommended requirements are:

Windows 10

16GB RAM

Ryzen 5 5600X or Intel Core i5-11600 4-core/8-thread processor.

Radeon RX 6700 XT or Nvidia RTX 2070 graphics card

155 GB storage and a solid state hard drive.

Let’s hope this PC version fully meets its goal, especially since lately these games have been failing in a truly miserable way. Hopefully this is an exception.

Don’t forget that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor It will go on sale next April 28 on PS5, Xbox Series X | S. You can book it now and take some extras that will surely be to your liking.

