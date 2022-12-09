The Game Awards 2022 not only did they limit themselves to awarding games in different categories —narrative, music—, but they also brought us announcements of brand new video games that we can expect for 2023, among them Death StrandingHades II and Among Us. One that stood out is also Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

The trailer for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was presented at The Game Awards 2022. This will be a sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. It is an action-adventure video game developed by Respawn Entertainment and published by Electronic Arts.

It will be released for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. It is planned whate is released on March 17, 2023.

Without a doubt, the trailer aims too high, from the fight sequences, the character designs, the textures and the sound quality, we must say that this video game will have high expectations after the wonderful trailer.

Source: EA

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will narrate what follows in the story of Cal Kestis, which is accompanied by BD-1. It will be set five years after the title that precedes it —Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order—. Cal is the last Yedi and this will fill him with pressure, in addition, he will have to make sure that he does not fall into the clutches of his enemies.

The video game promises improvements in mechanics and also abilities that innovate.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor — PC Requirements

Minimum requirements:

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

CPU: Intel Core i7-7700 or AMD Ryzen 5 1400

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 or AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB

Memory: 8 GB RAM

DirectX: DirectX 12

Storage: 130 GB of available space

Recommended requirements:

CPU: Intel Core i5 11600K or AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 or AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT

Memory: 16 GB RAM

