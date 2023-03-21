Respawn Entertainment and AE They released a new trailer for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor which brings together the character of Cal Kestis once again with the crew of the Mantis, the iconic ship we met in the previous installment.

This nice advance for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor not only reminds us that the game will be available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC on April 28, it also gives us some context of what is happening in the galaxy, since 5 years have passed between the events of the first installment and the new one.

Now, this new installment in the series tells us about how the dark times are coming as Cal Kestis looks for a safe place far from the reach of the Empire.

A more mature Cal Kestis must look beyond his lightsaber to find his way into the shadow of the Empire. Friends and new allies, such as Cere Junda (Debra Wilson), Greez Dritus (Daniel Roebuck), Merrin (Tina Ivlev), and the newly introduced mercenary, Bode Akuna (Noshir Dalal), join Cal against the Empire and most enemies. ruthless of the galaxy

Source: EA

Cal’s search will take him to new planets and familiar frontiers in the galaxy including Koboh, home of the Bedlam Raiders.

We also recommend: Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is revealed and this is its first preview

Is Star Wars Jedi: Survivor coming out on PS4?

The first installment of this series came out in PS4, Xbox One and PC to then receive an update for the new generation of consoles. Now many are wondering if Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will also come out in ps4 and surely in Xbox One.

It happens that this game developed by Respawn Entertainment It is only confirmed for PS5, Xbox Series X | S and PC, leaving out the previous generation of consoles. If you want to play the new adventure of Cal Kestis you will have to jump to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S.

Perhaps the price of the new platforms is not the most comfortable, but at least there is already inventory and getting the consoles is much easier than 2 years ago.

Excited for this release? Don’t forget we’re in discord and that you can follow our news at Google news.